Son of Toronto Blue Jays Bench Coach Don Mattingly Gets Big Baseball Promotion
The Philadelphia Phillies announced a big shakeup in their front office on Friday, with Preston Mattingly getting promoted to Vice President and General Manager.
Sam Fuld, who previously held those positions, has temporarily left the organization to finish some additional schooling. He'll be back in 2026 as the President of Business Operations.
Mattingly is the son of Toronto Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly, who played 14 years in the big leagues for the New York Yankees.
The 63-year-old Mattingly was one of the best hitters of his era, hitting .307 for his career. He popped 222 home runs and led the American League in hits twice. He was also a six-time All-Star, a nine-time Gold Glover, a batting champion and a three-time Silver Slugger.
He also won the American League MVP in 1985.
He also served as manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers for five years. He was manager of the Miami Marlins for seven years before coming to Toronto.
With the Blue Jays, Mattingly got to the playoffs in 2023. Toronto finished last in the American League East in this past season.
As for Preston Mattingly, the following comes from a Phillies press release:
...was a first-round selection (31st overall) by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2006 MLB Draft and spent six seasons (2006-11) in their minor league system. Following his playing days, he enrolled at Lamar University in Texas, where he served as captain of the men’s basketball team. Mattingly graduated from Lamar in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in business.
