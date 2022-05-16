Here's How Twitter Reacted to Albert Pujols' MLB Pitching Debut on Sunday Night

Baseball history was made on Sunday night as St. Louis Cardinals first baseman/designated hitter Albert Pujols made his MLB pitching debut.

The future Hall of Famer entered in the ninth inning as the Cardinals led the San Francisco Giants 15-2. It took him 22 seasons to finally take the mound, but the sports world went crazy as a result.

Pujols ended up giving up four runs in the inning as his career ERA ballooned up to 36.00 through just one inning of work. The most important thing is the three outs he secured to end the game.

While his name will most undoubtedly be in Cooperstown within the next decade, this pitching performance, despite the spectacle of it all, probably won't be.

For Pujols's sake, that's definitely for the better as those 50 MPH fastballs weren't fooling anyone on the mound.

If Pujols weren't to pitch another game this season, his 22nd and final season in baseball, he just might have the highest pitching ERA of any player to be enshrined in Cooperstown once his ceremony comes around.

Jokingly, Pujols, while already being in the same conversation as Babe Ruth on numerous occasions, shares a special distinction with the all-time Yankees & Red Sox slugger.

Those on both teams made sure to get to the top of the dugout or pay full attention in the field for what is easily the most entertaining moment of the 2022 MLB season so far.

Fans who were watching made sure to crack jokes as the pitching outing continued on Sunday.

It wasn't just the fans either as San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria got into the fun during his at-bat.

Longoria lined a single into left field and once he got to first base, he asked to keep the ball as it was his first hit off Pujols.

Not surprisingly, Pujols joined in the fun, sending the ball into the Giants dugout on the third-base side.

From the 50 MPH fastballs to the constant grin he had on his face and the Busch Stadium crowd who had stuck around, standing up throughout the entire ninth inning, it was a performance to remember.

The final at-bat of the game put a bow on the night as the Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr. grounded out on a 46.6-mile per hour pitch.

It was the sixth-slowest pitch that resulted in an out this season, but arguably the most entertaining out of the 2022 MLB season thus far.

Considering the craziness of what Sunday brought to MLB, this was the icing on top of the cake.