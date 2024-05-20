St. Louis Cardinals, Nelly Unveil Brand-New "The Lou" City Connect Uniforms
The St. Louis Cardinals became the latest team to unveil their City Connect uniforms Monday morning, leaning into their city pride and giving due credit to a local hip hop legend.
The Cardinals are diving into Nike's line of alternate uniforms with their first regular season red jersey in franchise history, which dates back to 1900. On top of that, the front of the jersey reads "The Lou," a nickname popularized by Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly, who is from St. Louis.
The team revealed the uniforms in a social media push Monday morning, along with a hype video detailing how the expression, creativity and innovation of the Gateway City played into the new branding. Naturally, Nelly stars in and narrates the video.
The hat reads "STL" in the Cardinals' signature font. The uniforms feature dark red, wavy pinstripes meant to emulate the Mississippi River, as well as their classic birds on bats above "The Lou."
A new logo is also being used as a circle arm patch, combining STL with the Gateway Arch and the fleur-de-lis.
Compared to some of the other City Connects that have come out in 2024, the Cardinals' appears to be on the simpler and more streamlined end of the design spectrum. There aren't too many intricate details or Easter eggs, outside of an 1882 stitched onto the inside of the collar, commemorating the St. Louis Brown Stockings' inaugural season.
The Cardinals are set to debut their City Connect uniforms on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs.
Here is the full schedule of games that St. Louis plans to wear their new threads in:
Saturday, May 25 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m. ET
Friday, June 7 vs. Colorado Rockies, 8:15 p.m. ET
Sunday, June 23 vs. San Francisco Giants, 2:15 p.m. ET
Friday, June 28 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 8:15 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 9 vs. Kansas City Royals, 7:45 p.m. ET
Friday, July 12 vs. Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 28 vs. Washington Nationals, 2:15 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Aug. 7 vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 7:45 p.m. ET
Friday, Aug. 16 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:15 p.m. ET
Saturday, Aug. 17 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:15 p.m. ET
Sunday, Sept. 8 vs. Seattle Mariners, 2:15 p.m. ET
Friday, Sept. 20 vs. Cleveland Guardians, 8:15 p.m. ET
