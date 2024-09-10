St. Louis Cardinals Reportedly Calling Up Top Infield Prospect Thomas Saggese
The St. Louis Cardinals are calling up infield prospect Thomas Saggese, FanSided's Robert Murray reported Tuesday morning.
Saggese is currently ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Cardinals' farm system, per MLB Pipeline. Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus had Saggese pegged as a top 100 prospect in the sport entering 2024.
Through 125 games with Triple-A Memphis this season, Saggese has hit .253 with 20 home runs, 67 RBI, nine stolen bases and a .752 OPS. He was a .321 hitter with 26 home runs, 116 RBI, 12 stolen bases and a .950 OPS in 131 games at the Double-A level between 2022 and 2023.
St. Louis acquired Saggese at the 2023 trade deadline, when they shipped Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton to the Texas Rangers. Veteran reliever John King and pitching prospect Tekoah Roby also went back to the Cardinals as part of the deal.
King is 4-3 with a 2.75 ERA, 1.250 WHIP and 1.4 WAR since arriving in St. Louis, while Roby is ranked as the Cardinals' No. 6 prospect.
Montgomery, on the other hand, went 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA for the Rangers down the stretch last year. He then helped Texas win the World Series by going 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA in the postseason, making the deadline swap one of the most consequential moves across all of baseball in 2023.
Saggese has plenty of experience at second and third base, but he has spent the majority of 2024 as a shortstop. With Masyn Winn holding down the fort at short and Nolan Arenado still manning the hot corner, the 22-year-old could wind up seeing the most playing time at second.
Nolan Gorman has been sent back in the minors, while Brendan Donovan is managing a foot injury, which might have opened the door for Saggese to make his MLB debut.
First pitch between the Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET. St. Louis will have to remove someone from their active 28-man roster in order to bring Saggese up for the series opener, but no transaction has been announced just yet.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.