Nolan Arenado Among Former Colorado Rockies at Charlie Blackmon's Retirement Press Conference
Between 2014 and 2020, there weren't many MLB duos that could match Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon.
Arenado and Blackmon were both multi-time All-Stars, and they led the Colorado Rockies to playoff berths in both 2017 and 2018. They ceased being teammates when Arenado got traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021, however, marking the end of an era in Denver.
Another era in Rockies history came to a close on Monday, when the 38-year-old Blackmon announced that he would be retiring at the end of the 2024 campaign.
Blackmon held a retirement press conference at Coors Field on Tuesday, explaining his decision to hang up his cleats after 14 seasons in the big leagues.
As noted by Kelsey Wingert-Linch, current Rockies players and staff showed up to watch Blackmon speak. There were also former teammates in attendance, one of whom was Arenado.
Arenado just so happened to be in town, with the Rockies hosting the Cardinals in a three-game series that started Tuesday. The third baseman has missed just seven of St. Louis' 157 games so far this season, continuing to contribute into his mid-30s.
When they were both everyday players for the Rockies from 2014 and 2020, Arenado and Blackmon combined to hit .301 with an .897 OPS, averaging 66 home runs, 207 RBI and 9.6 WAR per 162 games between the two of them. Blackmon made four All-Star appearances with two Silver Sluggers in that span, while Arenado made five All-Star appearances with seven Gold Gloves and four Silver Sluggers.
Blackmon's batting average and OPS have dipped to .265 and .752 since Arenado left in 2021. And even though Arenado finished third in NL MVP voting in 2022, his 10-year Gold Glove streak ended last year and his eight-year All-Star Game streak ended this year.
Arenado still has three years and $74 million left on his contract with the Cardinals, so he won't be following Blackmon into retirement this offseason. But beyond the fact that Colorado's front office still owes Arenado $10 million over the next two seasons, he and Blackmon clearly still share a bond as Rockies.
