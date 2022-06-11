Skip to main content
Cardinals' Tommy Edman Hits Walk-Off Two-Run Homer v. Reds

Cardinals' Tommy Edman Hits Walk-Off Two-Run Homer v. Reds

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman has been one clutch hitter this season and on Saturday, his heroics were on full display as he hit a walk-off two-run homer as the Cardinals defeated the Cincinnati Reds, 5-4.

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman has been one clutch hitter this season and on Saturday, his heroics were on full display as he hit a walk-off two-run homer as the Cardinals defeated the Cincinnati Reds, 5-4.

The St. Louis Cardinals were looking to secure a series win against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday after winning the series opener on Friday night.

Cincinnati, once the worst team in MLB by a longshot, has played better in recent weeks, but St. Louis, after the win, took over sole first place in the NL Central for the first time all season.

In a tough game against the Reds, one that saw Cincinnati up 3-1 for most of the game, the Cardinals came back, scoring four runs in the eighth and ninth innings, capped off by a Tommy Edman two-run, walk-off homer, to win, 5-4.

Edman snuck a line drive just over the right field wall into the visitor's bullpen for his sixth homer of the year. He's currently batting .278/.357/.419 with a .776 OPS this season, one of the over all-around players on St. Louis without a doubt.

His defense is what shines the brightest, playing a Gold Glove second base, but don't overlook his bat, especially because he's on pace to set career-highs in home runs and RBI this season.

As St. Louis consistently does, Edman is another homegrown talent that has blossomed into a star, one of the young stars along with Tyler O'Neil, Matthew Liberatore and Nolan Gorman.

Since the start of May, the Cardinals are 23-17 and have propelled themselves to a 34-26 overall record, leading the NL Central by one game over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cardinals have one more game against the Reds in this weekend series before welcoming the Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game series starting on Monday night.

USATSI_18519162_168388303_lowres
News

Cardinals' Tommy Edman Hits Walk-Off Two-Run Homer v. Reds

By Alex Murphy17 seconds ago
USATSI_18513231_168388303_lowres
News

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is MLB's Most Exciting Player

By Alex Murphy2 hours ago
USATSI_18280896_168388303_lowres
News

Tigers SP Casey Mize to Undergo Tommy John Surgery

By Alex Murphy5 hours ago
USATSI_18513451_168388303_lowres
News

Padres' Joe Musgrove, Rockies' Chad Kuhl Play Tic-Tac-Toe on Pitcher's Mound

By Alex Murphy18 hours ago
USATSI_18499318_168388303_lowres
News

Social Media Raves Over Willians Astudillo in Marlins' Walk-Off Win

By Alex MurphyJun 9, 2022
USATSI_18500338_168388303_lowres
News

By The Numbers: The Angels' 14-Game Losing Streak

By Alex MurphyJun 9, 2022
USATSI_4721820_168388303_lowres
News

#TBT: Stephen Strasburg's Electric MLB Debut

By Alex MurphyJun 9, 2022
WhiteSoxTimAndersonDugout
Injuries

Fastball Exclusive: Chicago's Tim Anderson 'Feels Great,' Back to Throwing After Injury

By Haley JordanJun 8, 2022
USATSI_18480068_168388303_lowres
News

Astros' Hector Neris, Dusty Baker Suspended After Benches-Clearing Incident

By Alex MurphyJun 7, 2022