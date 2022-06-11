Cardinals' Tommy Edman Hits Walk-Off Two-Run Homer v. Reds

The St. Louis Cardinals were looking to secure a series win against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday after winning the series opener on Friday night.

Cincinnati, once the worst team in MLB by a longshot, has played better in recent weeks, but St. Louis, after the win, took over sole first place in the NL Central for the first time all season.

In a tough game against the Reds, one that saw Cincinnati up 3-1 for most of the game, the Cardinals came back, scoring four runs in the eighth and ninth innings, capped off by a Tommy Edman two-run, walk-off homer, to win, 5-4.

Edman snuck a line drive just over the right field wall into the visitor's bullpen for his sixth homer of the year. He's currently batting .278/.357/.419 with a .776 OPS this season, one of the over all-around players on St. Louis without a doubt.

His defense is what shines the brightest, playing a Gold Glove second base, but don't overlook his bat, especially because he's on pace to set career-highs in home runs and RBI this season.

As St. Louis consistently does, Edman is another homegrown talent that has blossomed into a star, one of the young stars along with Tyler O'Neil, Matthew Liberatore and Nolan Gorman.

Since the start of May, the Cardinals are 23-17 and have propelled themselves to a 34-26 overall record, leading the NL Central by one game over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cardinals have one more game against the Reds in this weekend series before welcoming the Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game series starting on Monday night.