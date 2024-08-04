Corbin Burnes Reaches 1,000 Career Strikeouts in Baltimore Orioles' Victory
Corbin Burnes once again came away with a win on Sunday, even in one of his worst outings of the season.
In the process, he achieved a major career milestone.
The righty allowed seven hits, five runs and four earned runs against the Cleveland Guardians, all while the Baltimore Orioles went on to win 9-5. Burnes struck out four and walked one in what turned out to be only his fourth non-quality start of the season.
Burnes got his second strikeout of the day in the third inning, and that also happened to be the 1,000th strikeout of his career.
There have now been 559 pitchers in MLB history to reach 1,000 career strikeouts.
Burnes was named an All-Star for the fourth consecutive season last month. He is now 12-4 with a 2.63 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings and a 3.8 WAR.
Of the 1,002 strikeouts of Burnes' MLB career, 870 came when he was a member of the Milwaukee Brewers. He went 45-27 with a 3.26 ERA, 1.055 WHIP and a 13.6 WAR with the Brewers between 2018 and 2023, before he got traded to the Orioles.
As one of the leading contenders to win AL Cy Young this year, adding Burnes has largely been worth it for Baltimore. The 29-year-old is still set to hit free agency this winter, though, so the Orioles' front office will have to pony up if they want his next 1,000 strikeouts to come in Baltimore.
At 67-46, the Orioles own a 0.5-game lead in the AL East. Burnes has played a big part in that, as Baltimore is 16-7 when he takes the mound.
