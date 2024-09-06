Superstar Livvy Dunne Has Simple But Awesome Message About Pirates Star Paul Skenes
Pop culture icon Livvy Dunne appears to be very happy in her relationship with Pittsburgh Pirates standout Paul Skenes. Dunne posted a simple but heartfelt tribute to Skenes on her TikTok account.
You can view the extremely brief clip here, but it starts out with a question "have you ever gotten everything you ever wanted?" It then flashes to Dunne's writing that says "yes, actually" and then goes to a picture of her and Skenes sharing a nice hug. There's a song playing behind the whole thing that is clearly a love song.
Skenes and Dunne have been together since they were both student-athletes at LSU and have ridden the wave of superstardom together. Dunne has become famous in the pop culture space and serves as a social media influencer and appears on television commercials for various brands, including Vuori. She's also still a member of the gymnastics team at LSU as well. They are coming off a national championship season.
Skenes helped LSU win the 2023 College World Series title and then was drafted No. 1 overall by the Pirates. He made his debut this past May and has taken the league by storm. He started the All-Star Game for the National League and has gone 9-2 with a 2.13 ERA. In 19 starts, he's struck out 142 batters in 114.0 innings. He will be battling for the Rookie of the Year Award with Jackson Merrill (San Diego Padres), Jackson Chourio (Milwaukee Brewers) and Shota Imanaga (Chicago Cubs).
