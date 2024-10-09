Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins Post Information, Well-Wishes on "X" in Advance of Hurricane Milton
The state of Florida is bracing for the impact of Hurricane Milton, which is scheduled to make landfall late Wednesday into Thursday.
According to FOX News, President Joe Biden has already said that this is "looking like the storm of the century." Biden added that there are expected to be storm surges upwards of 15 feet and between 15-18 inches of rain. He has encouraged everyone to evacuate.
Florida's baseball teams, the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays, have been posting various messages on social media over the last 24 hours as people get ready.
From the Rays:
In preparation for #Milton, we are working with state and local emergency management partners at @TropicanaField to aid efforts for debris removal.
Tropicana Field is NOT being used as a shelter. We encourage residents to follow @StPeteFL & @PinellasGov for all storm updates.
The Rays also posted a list of community resources.
Milton is supposed to hit north of Miami, but the Marlins also put out the following message:
Stay Safe
We stand in solidarity with the Florida communities preparing for the impending impact of Hurricane Milton. A special thank you to the first responders and emergency response teams who stand ready for action. @CityofMiamiFire @MiamiDadeFire @FLTF2USAR
In addition to impacts on these teams, several Major League teams have spring training facilities in Florida. We will be monitoring the impact on those communities and the damage done to fields and facilities all over the region.
Check back here for continuous updates throughout Thursday.
