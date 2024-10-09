Fastball

Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins Post Information, Well-Wishes on "X" in Advance of Hurricane Milton

Florida's baseball teams are preparing for the impact of Hurricane Milton, which is scheduled to make landfall by late Wednesday.

Brady Farkas

A general view of a Tampa Bay Rays hat and glove during the seventh inning of the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in 2023.
A general view of a Tampa Bay Rays hat and glove during the seventh inning of the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in 2023. / Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The state of Florida is bracing for the impact of Hurricane Milton, which is scheduled to make landfall late Wednesday into Thursday.

According to FOX News, President Joe Biden has already said that this is "looking like the storm of the century." Biden added that there are expected to be storm surges upwards of 15 feet and between 15-18 inches of rain. He has encouraged everyone to evacuate.

Florida's baseball teams, the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays, have been posting various messages on social media over the last 24 hours as people get ready.

From the Rays:

In preparation for #Milton, we are working with state and local emergency management partners at @TropicanaField to aid efforts for debris removal.

Tropicana Field is NOT being used as a shelter. We encourage residents to follow @StPeteFL & @PinellasGov for all storm updates.

The Rays also posted a list of community resources.

Milton is supposed to hit north of Miami, but the Marlins also put out the following message:

Stay Safe

We stand in solidarity with the Florida communities preparing for the impending impact of Hurricane Milton. A special thank you to the first responders and emergency response teams who stand ready for action. @CityofMiamiFire @MiamiDadeFire @FLTF2USAR

In addition to impacts on these teams, several Major League teams have spring training facilities in Florida. We will be monitoring the impact on those communities and the damage done to fields and facilities all over the region.

Check back here for continuous updates throughout Thursday.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News