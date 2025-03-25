Tampa Bay Rays Announce That Opening Day at Steinbrenner Field is Sold Out
The Tampa Bay Rays announced on Tuesday that their Opening Day, scheduled for March 28, is now sold out. The Rays are playing at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa as a result of damage undertaken by Tropicana Field during Hurricane Milton in October of 2024.
It shouldn't be a surprise that the Friday game against the Colorado Rockies is sold out, as Steinbrenner Field only seats a little over 11,000 people. It usually serves as the home of the Single-A Tampa Tarpons (New YorkYankees) but the Yankees have given the Rays use of the complex for the year.
While the ballpark situation will continue to be a talking point all season, the Rays do look pretty solid on the field heading into 2025. They return Drew Rasmussen to the starting rotation and will get Shane McClanahan back from a triceps issue soon. They also went out added Ha-seong Kim in free agency and he'll be healthy by May. Furthermore, former top prospect Junior Caminero could be ready to break out after a big season in the Dominican winter league.
The Rays finished 80-82 last season, missing the playoffs by finishing fourth in the American League East. The division figures to be very strong once again, with the Red Sox, Orioles and Yankees all capable of winning the division.
The Blue Jays also figure to be stronger after adding Anthony Santander, Jeff Hoffman, Yimi Garcia and Andres Gimenez.
Most of the league opens up on Thursday, March 27, but the ballpark issues have caused the Rays to open a day later.
