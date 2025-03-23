Baltimore Orioles Give Really Tough Injury Update on MVP Candidate Shortstop
Despite his desires to be ready in time for Opening Day, Baltimore Orioles' shortstop Gunnar Henderson will begin the year on the injured list, according to general manager Mike Elias.
Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner relayed the information on social media. Henderson had suffered an intercostal strain earlier in the spring.
That's a really tough blow for an Orioles team that has designs on winning the World Series this season. The 23-year-old Alabama native was an All-Star last year, posting a robust 9.1 WAR. He hit 37 home runs, also hitting .281 with 92 RBI and 21 stolen bases. He was a Silver Slugger winner and finished fourth in the American League MVP voting, behind Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr. and Juan Soto. He's invaluable to the Orioles lineup so they can't afford to have him miss much time, but they also will make sure to play it carefully with him.
Heading into his fourth major league season, Henderson should be seen as an MVP candidate in the American League. He's a .268 lifetime hitter with 69 homers already. The hope is that he can return early in April after a short injured list stint.
Henderson is not the only O's player to deal with an injury early in the year. Starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez is going to start the year on the IL, and Kyle Bradish is on the 60-day injured list as he recovers from elbow surgery.
Baltimore opens the year on March 27 at the Toronto Blue Jays.
Related MLB Stories
ANOTHER OPENING DAY NOD: Chris Sale will make his sixth Opening Day start this season, putting him in a rare class among current pitchers. CLICK HERE:
UNREAL STREAK: The Cincinnati Reds have one of the more bizarre streaks in baseball going as Opening Day nears. CLICK HERE:
$1.1 MILLION CARD: A Paul Skenes rookie card just sold for $1.1 million, which is more than Skenes' actual salary for the season. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.