Former All-Star Outfielder Says He Wants Another Chance in Baseball Despite Rocky History
Former All-Star outfielder Yasiel Puig reportedly wants another chance in the big leagues, despite not playing in the majors since 2019.
Per Hector Gomez on social, Puig said the following:
Yasiel Puig: "I hope one day @MLB can open up opportunities for me like they've opened up for others who have been suspended. Many will say things about me that aren't true, but I ask that you look at this: I've never been suspended for off-field reasons. I ask that justice be served one day. I will never give up".
It's unclear what exactly Puig is referring to, but he has dealt with multiple off-field issues over the last several years.
He was previously accused of sexual assault multiple times, settling those cases. He also had an issue involving an illegal sports gambling operation, to which he says he is not guilty.
Now 34 years old, Puig is a seven-year veteran of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians. He burst onto the scene in 2013, producing a 4.7 WAR in just 104 games for the Dodgers. He made the All-Star team the following year and had three straight years of 20 homers or more from 2017-2019.
A lifetime .277 hitter, Puig did not play in the COVID 2020 season, and then hasn't played since.
He spent the 2021 campaign in Mexico and went to Korea in 2022. He played Winter Ball in 2023-2024 before going back to Mexico for the summer of 2024.
He's currently playing for the Kiwoom Heroes in the KBO and went 2-for-3 in his first game.
Related MLB Stories
ANOTHER OPENING DAY NOD: Chris Sale will make his sixth Opening Day start this season, putting him in a rare class among current pitchers. CLICK HERE:
UNREAL STREAK: The Cincinnati Reds have one of the more bizarre streaks in baseball going as Opening Day nears. CLICK HERE:
$1.1 MILLION CARD: A Paul Skenes rookie card just sold for $1.1 million, which is more than Skenes' actual salary for the season. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.