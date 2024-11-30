Tampa Bay Rays Could Have AL Rookie of the Year Contender in Carson Williams
The Tampa Bay Rays may have lost out on their supposed shortstop of the future in Wander Franco, but their heir apparent could arrive in 2025.
MLB.com’s Sam Dykstra, Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo joined forces this week to predict each team’s top Rookie of the Year contender for the upcoming season. Their selection for the Rays was shortstop Carson Williams, even though the 21-year-old is not expected to make Tampa Bay's Opening Day roster.
Williams isn't just ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Rays' farm system – he is also the top shortstop and No. 4 overall prospect in all of baseball.
Since being selected in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft, Williams has hit .256 with an .831 OPS in the minors. He has averaged 21 home runs, 21 doubles, eight triples, 73 RBI and 27 stolen bases per season, demonstrating his signature power-speed combo at every level.
Williams has averaged 221 strikeouts per 162 games in his minor league career, though, and he went just 1-for-13 during his lone stretch in Triple-A back in 2023. He didn't ascend past Double-A in 2024, meaning it might take him a little time to get all the way to MLB.
Still, there is a path for Williams' to become Tampa Bay's everyday starting shortstop the moment he is deemed ready.
With Franco still facing legal troubles in the Dominican Republic, José Caballero and Taylor Walls split time at shortstop in 2024. Caballero's 44 stolen bases propped up his .227 batting average and .630 OPS, while Walls contributed solid defense despite batting .183 with a .529 OPS.
Not only is Williams expected to provide a much more explosive bat than those two, but his arm has been graded a 70 and his fielding has earned a 65 grade as well. Williams' defensive prowess could therefore fast track him to the big leagues, in addition to extending his leash if his strikeout numbers remain high.
If Williams doesn't get enough time in the Rays' lineup to seriously contend for AL Rookie of the Year, MLB.com pegged reliever Mason Montgomery as the club's dark horse candidate for the award. Two relievers – Oakland Athletics closer Mason Miller and Cleveland Guardians setup made Cade Smith – finished fourth and fifth in voting in 2024.
