Fastball

Tampa Bay Rays Designate Struggling Former All-Star Chris Devenski For Assignment

Chris Devenski, who has been unable to live up to his early peak with the Houston Astros, has lost his spot in the Tampa Bay Rays' bullpen to Edwin Uceta.

Sam Connon

Jun 14, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Chris Devenski (48) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park.
Jun 14, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Chris Devenski (48) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Rays have designated right-handed pitcher Chris Devenski for assignment, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Devenski allowed one hit, three walks and two earned runs in 0.2 innings against the Seattle Mariners on Monday. The 33-year-old was 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA, 1.575 WHIP and -0.8 WAR through 19 appearances this season.

The Rays have recalled right-handed pitcher Edwin Uceta from Triple-A Durham to take Devenski's place on the active 26-man roster. Tampa Bay now has one extra spot on its 40-man roster.

Devenski had a rough start to 2024, putting up a 7.71 ERA through April 24. He then spent the next month on the injured list with right knee tendinitis.

After posting a 1.80 ERA and .147 batting average against in his first seven appearances back in the big leagues, Devenski's production fell off once again. He gave up six earned runs in 2.2 innings across three outings between June 20 and 24, bringing his time with the Rays to a close.

Devenski has been all over the place for a few years now, suiting up for the Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Angels before joining Tampa Bay as a free agent last August. Since the start of the 2020 season, Devenski owns a 6.46 ERA.

Before this ongoing tumultuous stretch, Devenski showed plenty of promise with the Astros.

The righty finished fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2016, then made the All-Star Game and won a World Series ring in 2017. Between 2016 and 2019, Devenski owned a 3.21 ERA and 1.048 WHIP, averaging 55 appearances a season.

That version of Devenski appears to be long gone, though, as the Rays became just the latest team to cut bait with the veteran reliever.

Devenski now has seven days to either get traded, claimed off waivers or released.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon

SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News