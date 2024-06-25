Tampa Bay Rays Designate Struggling Former All-Star Chris Devenski For Assignment
The Tampa Bay Rays have designated right-handed pitcher Chris Devenski for assignment, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
Devenski allowed one hit, three walks and two earned runs in 0.2 innings against the Seattle Mariners on Monday. The 33-year-old was 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA, 1.575 WHIP and -0.8 WAR through 19 appearances this season.
The Rays have recalled right-handed pitcher Edwin Uceta from Triple-A Durham to take Devenski's place on the active 26-man roster. Tampa Bay now has one extra spot on its 40-man roster.
Devenski had a rough start to 2024, putting up a 7.71 ERA through April 24. He then spent the next month on the injured list with right knee tendinitis.
After posting a 1.80 ERA and .147 batting average against in his first seven appearances back in the big leagues, Devenski's production fell off once again. He gave up six earned runs in 2.2 innings across three outings between June 20 and 24, bringing his time with the Rays to a close.
Devenski has been all over the place for a few years now, suiting up for the Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Angels before joining Tampa Bay as a free agent last August. Since the start of the 2020 season, Devenski owns a 6.46 ERA.
Before this ongoing tumultuous stretch, Devenski showed plenty of promise with the Astros.
The righty finished fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2016, then made the All-Star Game and won a World Series ring in 2017. Between 2016 and 2019, Devenski owned a 3.21 ERA and 1.048 WHIP, averaging 55 appearances a season.
That version of Devenski appears to be long gone, though, as the Rays became just the latest team to cut bait with the veteran reliever.
Devenski now has seven days to either get traded, claimed off waivers or released.
