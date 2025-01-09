Tampa Bay Rays' Edwin Uceta Makes Debut on MLB Network's List of Top 10 Relievers
Edwin Uceta didn't get a chance to close games for the Tampa Bay Rays until Pete Fairbanks got shut down for the season in mid-August, and yet he still made a name for himself in 2024.
MLB Network continued its annual "Top 10 Players Right Now" series on Wednesday, this time tackling relief pitchers. Past performance, advanced metrics, traditional stats and input from the MLB Network research team were all taken into account, resulting in newly-acquired New York Yankees closer Devin Williams earning the top spot.
Uceta made his first career appearance on the list, sliding into the No. 6 slot a few hours before turning 27 years old. He wasn't the only one to make his debut, though, considering Williams and St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsely were the only relievers to return from last year's top 10.
Across 30 appearances in 2024, Uceta went 2-0 with a 1.51 ERA, 0.816 WHIP, 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, five saves, seven holds and a 1.9 WAR.
It marked quite the breakout season for the right-hander, who was designated for assignment, waived or released by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets and Chicago Cubs between 2021 and 2023. He had just 25 MLB outings under his belt entering 2024, boasting an 0-3 record, 5.80 ERA, 1.339 WHIP, 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.6 WAR to that point in his career.
Now, Uceta seems to be a key piece of the Rays' bullpen moving forward, as he remains under team control through the 2029 campaign.
Here is the full list of top 10 relievers that MLB Network compiled for 2025:
1. Devin Williams, NYY
2. Cade Smith, CLE
3. Ryan Helsley, STL
4. Emmanuel Clase, CLE
5. Mason Miller, ATH
6. Edwin Uceta, TB
7. Tanner Scott, FA
8. Kirby Yates, FA
9. Jeff Hoffman, FA
10. Raisel Iglesias, ATL
