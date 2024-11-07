Tampa Bay Rays GM Erik Neander Discusses How Tropicana Field Situation Affects Free Agency
It's been well-documented that Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, was badly damaged during Hurricane Milton back in October.
The roof was blown almost entirely off and there was damage to the internal structure as well. As a result of all the issues, it's unknown if the Rays will be able to play there again in 2025 - or ever. If they need a temporary home for any portion of the next few years until their new ballpark is ready, there are several candidates that have been proposed as usable sites for the franchise. These include multiple spring training and minor league sites around Florida.
Speaking at the general manager's meetings in Texas this week, Rays' President of Baseball Operations Erik Neander said that he doesn't feel the ballpark situation will impact the organization when it comes to attracting free agents.
Per The Athletic:
“We’ve always been a destination that players see as a place where they can get better at and we can have a positive impact on their careers,” he said, “and that’s ideally for as long as possible with us, but sometimes they graduate to greater opportunities from there.
“And those are constants. The reasons that exist weren’t necessarily our stadium. It helps to know a reliable environment. But those (reasons) are people, our staff, how we invest in our players to help them be the best they can be. Those things are all still there.”
There's probably a degree of truth to both sides of the argument. Neander is right. The Rays are known as a progressive organization that can help players get better and that will always be appealing. Furthermore, the Rays are a playoff-caliber team in most years and that kind of success will breed interest from players.
Also, players will ultimately go where there are playing time opportunities and financial opportunities.
However, players do like to know the situation they are walking into. Wherever the team plays, is it a pitcher's ballpark or a hitter's ballpark? How does that impact possible financial earnings? Where will the players family have to live? Where will the player's children go to school?
All that matters as well, and until the Rays know the answers to the ballpark questions, players will undoubtedly be a little skeptical of signing with the franchise.
Tampa Bay missed the playoffs this past season after going 80-82 but should be better in 2025 given the full-season returns of pitchers Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen and Jeffrey Springs.
