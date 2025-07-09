Bucs All-Pro Tackle Tristan Wirfs Undergoes Knee Surgery
Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs is expected to miss the start of the season after undergoing right knee surgery this week, according to a report from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.
Wirfs aggravated a previous right knee injury earlier this offseason, and had arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday to repair it. During that procedure, doctors found additional minor damage to the knee that required cleanup.
It's likely that Wirfs begins the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, and could miss at least the first couple games of the year. Tampa Bay will turn to newly acquired Charlie Heck to replace Wirfs in the starting lineup to protect quarterback Baker Mayfield's blindside until Wirfs is able to return.
Wirfs was named First-Team All-Pro last season and in 2021, and was a Second-Team All-Pro selection in 2022.