Tampa Bay Rays Given Potential Timeline, Price Tag For Tropicana Field Repairs
It has been over a month since Tropicana Field got ravaged by Hurricane Milton, and the Tampa Bay Rays are only now starting to get a clear picture of what happens next.
According to The Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin and Colleen Wright, Hennessy Construction Services evaluated the stadium and delivered its findings to St. Petersburg City Council members in the form of a 412-page report on Tuesday. Their assessment estimates that it would take $55.7 million to repair Tropicana Field in time for the 2026 season.
The city council already agreed to spend roughly $6 million to remove the remnants of Tropicana Field's damaged roof and turf. That cost would also cover a temporary draining system and waterproofing certain parts of the stadium, which has been open since 1990.
Those stopgap solutions won't make Tropicana Field playable for 2025, however, meaning the Rays will still have to look for a new home for next season.
Per the new report, it would take $23.6 million just to repair the stadium's roof. That doesn't include the cost of a new acoustical roof membrane, either, which had previously been in place to improve sound quality during games and concerts.
It remains to be seen exactly how much St. Petersburg is willing to pay to get Tropicana Field up and operating again, considering the Rays are scheduled to move to a brand-new stadium in 2028. The city changed its insurance policy last March in order to save money on monthly premium payments, leaving them with a $22 million deductible and $25 million of coverage.
Who foots the bill will play a part in deciding next steps, as will the Rays' uncertain stadium situation for 2025. If the club and MLB can only secure a spot for one year – whether it be a Spring Training facility or a minor league ballpark – then St. Petersburg may be backed into spending the $55.7 million required to fix Tropicana Field in time for its swan song.
The Rays have already moved their front office out of Tropicana Field and into another building a few blocks away.
