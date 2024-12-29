Tampa Bay Rays Have Reportedly Been Interested in Seattle Mariners Prospect Harry Ford
According to a recent article from Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, the Tampa Bay Rays have had interest before in Seattle Mariners top prospect Harry Ford.
Now, there's no reason to believe that there are trade talks currently happening between the two teams, but this is noteworthy given that the Rays and Mariners are frequent trade partners.
Given Seattle's need for talent and shoestring budget this offseason, it also wouldn't be surprising to see the sides re-engage around a conversation for first baseman Yandy Diaz or second baseman Brandon Lowe.
From Jude's piece:
The Rays are known to have previous interest in Mariners catching prospect Harry Ford, but Tampa would likely want proven major-league talent in any deal.
As for Ford, he is currently ranked the No. 4 prospect in the M's organization, per MLB.com. An athletic catcher, he doesn't seem to have a real path to playing time in Seattle given the presence of Cal Raleigh, so he may end up expendable. The Rays obviously need catching help, even after signing Danny Jansen this offseason.
The 21-year-old Ford was a first-round pick of the Mariners in 2021 and also represented Great Britain quite well at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He reached Double-A this past season, helping the Arkansas Travelers win the Southern League championship.
The following comes from his MLB.com prospect profile:
That athleticism is an asset for Ford behind the dish as well. His plus arm plays well, and he displays the kind of leadership that teams covet from the position, while his agility has helped earn him comparisons to Craig Biggio and Russell Martin. A student of the game, Ford has every chance to be an elite-level catcher in the big leagues who impacts the game on both sides.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.