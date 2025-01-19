Tampa Bay Rays Infielder Absolutely Crushing It in Winter Ball
After an up-and-down season in the big leagues in 2024, Tampa Bay Rays infielder Junior Caminero is putting together a great season in the Dominican Winter League.
Per the @MLB account on "X:"
Junior Caminero is raking in LIDOM and providing some electric home run celebrations
Through 15 LIDOM Round Robin postseason games, the former No. 1 overall prospect is hitting .448 with a 1.285 OPS, 12 extra-base hits, and 14 RBI.
Caminero, the former No. 1 prospect in the sport, played 43 games for the Rays in 2024, posting a 0.7 WAR. He hit .248 with six homers and 18 RBI. He figures to play a more prominent role in 2025, especially as Wander Franco's legal situation continues to keep him from playing in Major League Baseball.
Having debuted in 2023, Caminero has played in 50 games for the Rays. He's joined by Jonathan Aranda, Oslevis Basabe, Jose Caballero, Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe, Curtis Mead, Christopher Morel, Richie Palacios and Taylor Walls as infielders on the 40-man roster.
The Rays are coming off a season in which they went 80-82, finishing fourth in the American League East and missing the playoffs.
Though they will play the 2025 season at Steinbrenner Field, the Rays should continue to be competitive. They will get ace pitcher Shane McClanahan back from injury, strengthening the rotation. They should also get a full year from Drew Rasmussen and Shane Baz, who are back and healthy from their own injury issues.
Spring training begins in three weeks.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.