Tampa Bay Rays Lose Catcher René Pinto to Baltimore Orioles on Waiver Wire
The Baltimore Orioles have claimed catcher René Pinto off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays, the team announced Monday afternoon.
Pinto got optioned to Triple-A Durham on May 3 and did not return to the MLB roster in 2024. He appeared in 19 games for Tampa Bay this season, batting .214 with two home runs, six RBI, a .720 OPS, -3 defensive runs saved and a -0.1 WAR.
The Orioles also claimed right-handed pitcher Thaddeus Ward off waivers from the Washington Nationals. The Rays, meanwhile, also lost right-handed pitcher Justin Sterner to the Athletics and right-handed pitcher Joel Kuhnel to free agency.
Pinto had been a member of the Rays' organization since 2014, eventually making his big league debut in 2022. He did his most damage in 2023, batting .252 with six home runs, 16 RBI, a .723 OPS and a 0.4 WAR in 38 games.
The backstop just turned 28 years old on Saturday.
Baltimore now has three catchers on their 40-man roster, with Pinto joining a group led by Adley Rutschman. Longtime Rays minor leaguer Blake Hunt – who spent one day on the Orioles' active 26-man roster in 2024 but has yet to make his MLB debut – rounds out the trio.
It remains to be seen if the Orioles intend to keep Pinto around for the 2025 regular season, or even Spring Training. Regardless, he now has a home heading into the winter, and he is currently in the running to earn a key backup gig elsewhere in the AL East.
As promising as Rutschman has been over the last three seasons – making two All-Star Games, placing top-12 in AL MVP voting twice and winning a Silver Slugger – he is far from a flawless player. The 26-year-old former No. 1 overall pick hit .189 with a .559 OPS after June 27 this year, and he is 2-for-20 in his playoff career.
James McCann, who was Rutschman's backup, became a free agent at the end of 2024. Now, Baltimore has someone with major league catching experience behind Rutschman again.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.