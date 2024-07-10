Tampa Bay Rays Made Massive Offer to Aaron Judge in Free Agency, Per Report
Aaron Judge has worn pinstripes his entire professional career, and that isn't likely to change any time soon.
But it's easy to forget that just 20 months ago, there was plenty of buzz around Judge actually leaving the New York Yankees in free agency. The San Francisco Giants were one of the highest-profile suitors for the slugger's services during the 2023 offseason, as were the San Diego Padres.
As it turns out, though, one of the Yankees' division rivals made a pitch of their own to Judge.
The Tampa Bay Rays were "believed to have been willing to talk about" giving Judge a contract worth around $300 million over 10 years, The Tampa Bay Times' Krsitie Ackert reported Wednesday.
"It was a very respectful (offer), and I appreciated that they reached out and that they thought enough of me to do that," Judge said, per Ackert. "And I respect their team. I respect what they have built here. They have a good club, and their team is tough."
Judge, who said the Rays' offer "surprised" him, ultimately rejoined the Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million contract.
"It was so hard to think about (playing for the Rays), because I’ve spent my whole career game-planning against them and trying to beat them," Judge said, via Ackert.
Still, Tampa Bay even considering spending that much money on one player is newsworthy.
The Rays have never once had an Opening Day payroll over $100 million, while other teams have been shelling out over $200 million year after year. Starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow was slated to break the franchise's record for highest single-season salary at $25 million in 2024, but Tampa Bay's front office decided to trade him to the Los Angeles Dodgers for younger, cheaper players.
While homegrown talent like Evan Longoria, Kevin Kiermaier and Wander Franco has earned big-time extensions from the Rays, that has not been the case for other teams' free agents.
The same offseason they were mulling a push for Judge, Tampa Bay handed out their largest free agent contract in franchise history to starting pitcher Zach Eflin, who signed for $40 million over three years. Judge's contract would have been more than seven times the size of Eflin's, in terms of total guaranteed cash.
After missing nearly 60 games due to injury in 2023, Judge has reestablished himself as a leading MVP contender here in 2024. The 32-year-old is batting .308 with 32 home runs, 83 RBI, an 1.108 OPS and a 6.0 WAR through 91 appearances this season, earning him a spot in his sixth All-Star Game.
The Rays, meanwhile, are under .500, 5.5 games back of the third AL Wild Card spot and do not have a player in their lineup on pace to finish the year with more than 27 home runs.
Judge is set to face off against Tampa Bay again on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET. The Rays came out on top 5-3 in the series opener on Tuesday, holding Judge to a single and a walk on the night.
In 51 career appearances at Tropicana Field, Judge is a .235 hitter with 11 home runs, 22 RBI and a .768 OPS. Everywhere else, he is a .287 hitter with a 1.007 OPS.
