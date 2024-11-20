Tampa Bay Rays Make Trade, Sending Austin Shenton Back to Seattle Mariners
One day after designating him for assignment, the Tampa Bay Rays traded infield prospect Austin Shenton to the Seattle Mariners. In the deal, they received cash considerations. Ironically enough, Shenton began his professional career with Seattle: The Mariners traded him to the Rays in 2021 in a deal that sent Diego Castillo to the M's.
The Rays and Mariners have been frequent trade partners over the nine years that Jerry Dipoto has been in Seattle. Among many others, the Mariners have previously acquired pitcher JT Chargois and outfielder Mallex Smith from Tampa Bay. They recently picked up Randy Arozarena in a trade deadline deal this past season. Over the years, Seattle has also sent guys like Mike Zunino to the Rays.
Back in 2022, Shenton was listed as the No. 20 prospect in the Rays organization, per MLB.com.
He was ranked No. 19 for Seattle in 2021, so he comes with a bit of a pedigree.
Though he's had a problem with strikeouts, he did hit 20 homers this past season at Triple-A Durham. He hit 29 minor league homers in 2023. He made his major league debut in 2024, playing in 19 games for the Rays.
Shenton hit .214 in those games. He's still just 27 years old, so we'll have to see if Seattle can unlock him moving forward.
As for the Rays, the infield situation is up in the air for 2025. They acquired Christopher Morel last season, so he can play the infield. They also have infielder Jose Caballero and Brandon Lowe, though they could trade Lowe this offseason.
Wander Franco doesn't appear to be in the plans any time soon because of his various legal issues.
