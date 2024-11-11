Here's What the Latest Arrest For Wander Franco Means For the Tampa Bay Rays
On Monday, it was reported that Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco was arrested in the Dominican Republic. There was an altercation in which a gun was pulled, although details are still scarce at this time. It would be legal for Franco to have the gun, but it's unknown if he had proper documentation for it right now.
Franco is only allowed to be in the Dominican Republic and cannot currently return to the United States because of his other very public set of legal issues. He has not played since August of 2023 after allegations surfaced of him having a sexual relationship with a minor.
He is set to face trial in December on charges of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation against a minor and human trafficking.
As for what this newest set of issues mean for the Rays, the answer is really nothing. Franco is already on the restricted list and is not being paid by the team. He also doesn't count against the 40-man roster. All the Rays can do is wait for the trial to unfold and for Major League Baseball to investigate and issue a ruling on his status in the league. At that time, they could have a decision to make about his status with their organization.
Until then, Franco is just a once-promising part of the Rays future that no longer exists. The 23-year-old Franco was an All-Star in 2023. He hit .281 with 17 homers and 58 RBI prior to these allegations arising and ending his season. He signed an 11-year deal with the Rays in 2021. Eventually, all or part of that $182 million contract will be up for the Rays to go after.
