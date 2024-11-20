Tampa Bay Rays Plan For New Ballpark Hits Another Snag with Local Government Delay
The Tampa Bay Rays were dealt another tough blow on Tuesday night in their quest for a new ballpark.
After seemingly getting approval for the ballpark project this summer, several things have happened which could halt the entire process, even potentially leading to a Rays relocation.
First and foremost, Hurricane Milton happened back in October, causing extensive damage to the Tampa area. As a result of the damage and need to respond, bond votes on the funding for the ballpark were pushed back. However, they were pushed back so far that a new government has been elected in Pinellas County. This means that previous supporters of the plan are no longer in power, while previous opponents now are.
As a result of the new government dynamic, funding from the county could be voted down. The Rays have already said that they won't be able to open in 2028 given these delays and that they can't afford to pay the overage charges that would come as a result of opening in 2029. They have put the pressure on the government to get approval - and quickly - but the government delayed the motion again on Tuesday.
Per the Tampa Bay Times:
Commissioners voted 6-1 to delay a decision on the bonds for a second time nonetheless. Commissioner Rene Flowers was the lone no vote. The bond issue will be taken up again Dec. 17.
Commissioner Brian Scott said he was hoping to have a vote that would have approved the bonds. But, he said, reading the room, he didn’t think there were four votes in his favor. Instead, he made the motion to delay.
“Hopefully that will allow some time for our new commissioners to get up to speed on this,” Scott said.
Then, invoking the team’s principal owner, he added: “If this fails, I don’t want this to be on our heads. I want it to be firmly on Stu Sternberg’s head if it fails. And I don’t want it to.”
Some in government even think that the Rays want out of this deal and are looking to find a way to blame the local government.
If the Rays are unable to get this ballpark done, they could end up looking for a new and permanent home in short order. With the future of Tropicana Field up in the air because of Hurricane Milton damage, the organization needs to get some quick answers. They'll spend the 2025 season playing at George M. Steinbrenner Field, a spring training facility owned by the Yankees, but after that, all bets are off.
