Fastball

Tampa Bay Rays Sign Pitcher Drew Rasmussen to Contract Extension

The Rays, who missed Rasmussen for most of the 2024 season, are about to keep him in the fold through 2027.

Brady Farkas

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field in 2024.
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field in 2024. / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Rays have officially signed pitcher Drew Rasmussen to a contract extension. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reported that the sides were closing in on the agreement.

Per Topkin on "X:"

BREAKING: #Rays working to finalize a multiyear extension for RHP Drew Rasmussen, who is planning a return to starting. Gets $500K signing bonus, $2M salary this year, $5.5M in 2026, $8M option for '27 (when he would be a FA) that could bump to as much as $20M (or $500K buyout)

Rasmussen was already control through 2026 so this essentially gives the Rays an extra year of team control through the club option. It also gives Rasmussen a nice guaranteed salary, rather than relying on arbitration numbers.

The 29-year-old Washington native missed most of the 2024 season after recovering from an elbow injury suffered in 2023. He went 0-2 but featured a 2.83 ERA in just over 28 innings. He made 16 appearances, including four starts.

He struck out 35 batters in those 28.1 innings. Rasmussen made his major league debut in 2020 with the Milwaukee Brewers and has made 99 career appearances. Prior to getting injured, he put together a fantastic 2022 and 2023. He was 11-7 in 2022 with a 2.84 ERA and then was 4-2 in 2023 with a 2.62 in eight appearances.

If Rasmussen is able to solidify a spot in the rotation, he figures to join Shane McClanahan, Taj Bradley, and Shane Baz. Zack Littell and Ryan Pepiot are also options for the rotation.

Tampa Bay finished in fourth place in the American League East in 2024.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News