Tampa Bay Rays Sign Pitcher Drew Rasmussen to Contract Extension
The Tampa Bay Rays have officially signed pitcher Drew Rasmussen to a contract extension. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reported that the sides were closing in on the agreement.
Per Topkin on "X:"
BREAKING: #Rays working to finalize a multiyear extension for RHP Drew Rasmussen, who is planning a return to starting. Gets $500K signing bonus, $2M salary this year, $5.5M in 2026, $8M option for '27 (when he would be a FA) that could bump to as much as $20M (or $500K buyout)
Rasmussen was already control through 2026 so this essentially gives the Rays an extra year of team control through the club option. It also gives Rasmussen a nice guaranteed salary, rather than relying on arbitration numbers.
The 29-year-old Washington native missed most of the 2024 season after recovering from an elbow injury suffered in 2023. He went 0-2 but featured a 2.83 ERA in just over 28 innings. He made 16 appearances, including four starts.
He struck out 35 batters in those 28.1 innings. Rasmussen made his major league debut in 2020 with the Milwaukee Brewers and has made 99 career appearances. Prior to getting injured, he put together a fantastic 2022 and 2023. He was 11-7 in 2022 with a 2.84 ERA and then was 4-2 in 2023 with a 2.62 in eight appearances.
If Rasmussen is able to solidify a spot in the rotation, he figures to join Shane McClanahan, Taj Bradley, and Shane Baz. Zack Littell and Ryan Pepiot are also options for the rotation.
Tampa Bay finished in fourth place in the American League East in 2024.
