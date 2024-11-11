Tampa Bay Rays Star Wander Franco Reportedly Arrested in Dominican Republic Again
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been arrested in the Dominican Republic, ESPN's Juan Recio reported Monday morning.
Franco was involved in an altercation in the parking lot of an apartment complex in San Juan de la Maguana. Guns were drawn, although it remains to be seen what exactly unfolded during the incident.
According to police, Franco and an unnamed woman are being held for questioning.
Franco has not appeared in a game for the Rays since August 2023, when he was first publicly accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl. He was eventually charged with sexual abuse and exploitation of a minor, on top of human trafficking, back in his home country this past July.
Although he is currently out on bail, Franco is set to stand trial for those charges in December.
Tampa Bay initially placed Franco on administrative leave when the controversy began, meaning he was still getting paid, but he was moved to the restricted list when the charges were handed down in July. As a result, Franco is no longer collecting checks from the Rays, who signed him to an 11-year, $182 million contract in 2021.
Franco was fresh off finishing third in AL Rookie of the Year voting, and he went on to make his first All-Star appearance in 2023. In 265 career MLB appearances, Franco has hit .282 with 30 home runs, 130 RBI, 40 stolen bases, a .795 OPS and an 11.5 WAR.
The 23-year-old infielder had been pegged as the future of the Rays' franchise, but they have done everything in their power to move on over the past 15 months. Franco's legal troubles will continue to be sorted out in the coming weeks and months, after which Tampa Bay will surely attempt to officially cut ties with the once-promising superstar.
