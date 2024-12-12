Tampa Bay Rays Star Wander Franco Has Trial Delayed as Baseball Future Remains Uncertain
Wander Franco, who it's unknown if he'll ever play Major League Baseball again, had his trial in the Dominican Republic delayed until June of 2025.
Per ESPN:
The trial of Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, who is due to stand trial on charges of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation against a minor and human trafficking that could result in a sentence of up to 20 years, was postponed on Thursday until June 2, 2025 after a judge in the Dominican Republic ruled that key witnesses were not located in time to meet the originally scheduled Dec. 12 date.
The report says that only three of 36 witnesses were located and the trial will now push three years past when an initial investigation was opened.
Franco was put on the MLBs restricted list back in August of 2023 and missed the Rays playoff run that season because of allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor. He is currently on administrative leave, is not being paid, and is not part of the Rays 40-man roster.
Tampa Bay invested the biggest contract in franchise history in Franco, giving him an 11-year deal in 2021. If he's unable to resume playing, that contract could be forfeited. He doesn't appear to be close to getting back on the field, as Major League Baseball has said they are going to let the legal system play out. With the trial now taking place next June, his entire 2025 season is now in question, though his entire career also is.
The 23-year-old made his debut in 2021 and owns a lifetime .282 average over three seasons. He made the All-Star team in 2023 and hit .281 for the Rays, who won 99 games. He also had 17 homers, 58 RBI and 30 stolen bases.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.