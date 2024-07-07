Tampa Bay Rays Third Baseman Isaac Paredes Named MLB All-Star Reserve
For the first time in his career, Isaac Parades is headed to the Midsummer Classic.
Parades has been named an American League reserve for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. He and Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers will be on the bench behind Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez.
The Baltimore Orioles' Jordan Westburg and the Houston Astros' Alex Bregman were among the notable AL third basemen not to make the cut.
The reserves and pitching staffs – which were decided by the Player Ballot selections and the Commissioner's Office – were unveiled Sunday on ESPN. There are 20 position players on each team, nine of which were already locked in by Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the fan vote last week.
Paredes was not even in the top 10 in fan voting as of late June. Every team must have at least one representative at the All-Star Game, though, and Paredes is the lone Rays player making the trip to Arlington, Texas.
The 25-year-old is batting .269 with 14 home runs, 47 RBI, an .830 OPS and a 1.8 WAR through 84 games in 2024.
Prior to joining the Rays in 2022, Paredes was a top prospect in the Detroit Tigers' organization, albeit one that failed to produce when he was promoted to the big leagues. He was ultimately traded to Tampa Bay for former All-Star outfielder Austin Meadows – who has appeared in just 42 games with the Tigers – and now he himself is an All-Star two-and-a-half years later.
Last season, Paredes hit .250 with 31 home runs, 98 RBI, an .840 OPS and a 4.2 WAR, leading his team to a 99-win campaign.
Paredes is the Rays' first All-Star third baseman since Evan Longoria in 2010.
