Tampa Bay Rays Trade All-Star to Seattle Mariners For Exciting Prospects
The Tampa Bay Rays swung a big move on Thursday night, trading away outfielder Randy Arozarena to the Seattle Mariners in a deal for prospects.
The move is a surprising one for the Rays, who are 52-51 and just 4.0 games back in the wild card. Trading away Arozarena represents a likely concession of the season that is sure to frustrate Rays fans. Furthermore, Arozarena is not in a contract year. He'll be under team control for 2.5 more seasons, meaning the Rays had no real financial pressure to trade him, either.
The Rays acquired prospects Aidan Smith and Brody Hopkins from Seattle, in addition to a player to be named later.
Smith had been listed as the Mariners No. 12 prospect by MLB.com. Hopkins was No. 22. Both had been playing at Low-A Modesto.
For more on Smith, here's a look at his MLB.com prospect profile:
With an athletic 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame that can add more strength along with strong wheels to go with a plus arm, there’s a good chance he can stick in center field, giving him a solid floor. Moving out of the hitter-friendly California League will test how the rest of his profile holds up in the Tampa Bay system.
And on Hopkins:
The biggest thing that could hold Hopkins back is his command. He walked 7.3 per nine at Winthrop in 2023 but exhibited promising steps forward in the Seattle system before the trade. The Rays were in need of promising arms with starting capabilities, and they’ll hope Hopkins can continue his upward trajectory now that he’s focused on the mound.
The 29-year-old Arozarena has spent five years with the Rays. He's hit 20 or more home runs in each of the last three seasons and has 15 this year. He helped the Rays get to the World Series in the COVID 2020 season.
The Rays will host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night at 6:50 p.m. ET.
