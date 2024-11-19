Fastball

Tampa Bay Rays Trade Outfielder Jose Siri to New York Mets For Reliever Eric Orze

Jose Siri is set to join the New York Mets’ outfield as they try to get over the hump, while the Tampa Bay Rays are adding Eric Orze to their bullpen.

Sam Connon

Aug 27, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Jose Siri (22) reacts while running the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park.
Aug 27, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Jose Siri (22) reacts while running the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Rays have traded outfielder Jose Siri to the New York Mets in exchange for relief pitcher Eric Orze, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported Tuesday.

Siri, 29, is coming off the least efficient offensive season of his big league career so far. In 130 games, he hit .187 with 18 home runs, 47 RBI, 14 stolen bases and a .620 OPS.

In 2023, Siri hit .222 with 25 home runs, 56 RBI, 12 stolen bases and a .761 OPS in 101 games.

Siri did emerge as a solid center fielder in 2024, though, racking up 12 defensive runs saved.

Dating back to his time with the Houston Astros, Siri is a career .210 hitter with a .674 OPS and 5.2 WAR in 356 games.

MLB Trade Rumors projects Siri to make $2.3 million in arbitration entering 2025. He is under team control for three more seasons.

Orze, meanwhile, has just two games of MLB experience under his belt. He gave up four earned runs in 1.2 innings with the Mets in 2024.

At the Triple-A level, the 27-year-old right-hander went 6-1 with a 2.92 ERA, 1.200 WHIP and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings this season.

Orze, who has survived skin and testicular cancer diagnoses, was once ranked as the No. 17 prospect in the Mets’ farm system back in 2022. His best pitch is his splitter, but he also throws a fastball and a slider.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News