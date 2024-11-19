Tampa Bay Rays Trade Outfielder Jose Siri to New York Mets For Reliever Eric Orze
The Tampa Bay Rays have traded outfielder Jose Siri to the New York Mets in exchange for relief pitcher Eric Orze, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported Tuesday.
Siri, 29, is coming off the least efficient offensive season of his big league career so far. In 130 games, he hit .187 with 18 home runs, 47 RBI, 14 stolen bases and a .620 OPS.
In 2023, Siri hit .222 with 25 home runs, 56 RBI, 12 stolen bases and a .761 OPS in 101 games.
Siri did emerge as a solid center fielder in 2024, though, racking up 12 defensive runs saved.
Dating back to his time with the Houston Astros, Siri is a career .210 hitter with a .674 OPS and 5.2 WAR in 356 games.
MLB Trade Rumors projects Siri to make $2.3 million in arbitration entering 2025. He is under team control for three more seasons.
Orze, meanwhile, has just two games of MLB experience under his belt. He gave up four earned runs in 1.2 innings with the Mets in 2024.
At the Triple-A level, the 27-year-old right-hander went 6-1 with a 2.92 ERA, 1.200 WHIP and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings this season.
Orze, who has survived skin and testicular cancer diagnoses, was once ranked as the No. 17 prospect in the Mets’ farm system back in 2022. His best pitch is his splitter, but he also throws a fastball and a slider.
