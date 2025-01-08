Tampa Bay Rays Unlikely to Trade Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe For Very Interesting Reason
We heard last week that the Tampa Bay Rays didn't want to trade either of Brandon Lowe or Yandy Diaz this offseason. Despite the Rays usual desires to trim payroll, it made sense that they didn't want to move on from these pieces, considering they make them more competitive in a loaded American League East.
Well, according to Andy Martino of SNY, it's not just because Diaz and Lowe are good that the Rays want to hold onto them, it's because they are already on the roster and the team isn't sure they could find suitable replacements in the market.
Despite speculation about Tampa Bay infielders Yandy Diaz and Brandon Lowe as trade targets, teams in contact with the Rays say that neither player is currently available. Tampa Bay, needing the offense, plans to hold onto both to start the season, rivals say. In part because the Rays are playing home games this season at the Yankees' spring training stadium, the team is seen as a less than appealing destination for free agents this particular winter, and needs to hold onto the bats that they have.
That's an interesting angle that we hadn't really considered here. The Rays have a temporary home ballpark in 2025, and hitters don't have any data on how the ballpark will either help or suppress offense at the major league level. Rather than take the chance on trying to convince free agents to come, the Rays are happy to keep what they've got.
The 33-year-old Diaz is heading into the final year of his contract but there is a team option for 2026. He's coming off a year in which he hit .281 with 14 homers and 65 RBI. Lifetime, he's a .288 hitter who has won a batting title and a Silver Slugger Award. He was also named an All-Star in 2023. Diaz is an eight-year veteran of the Cleveland Guardians and Rays.
As for Lowe, he's now 30-years-old and also is heading into the final year of his deal. He also has a team option for 2026 and is coming off a season in which he hit .244 with 21 homers and 58 RBI. Lifetime, he's a .245 hitter with 126 homers. He is also a one-time All-Star.
The Rays finished fourth in the American League East this past season.
