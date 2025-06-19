Orioles vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, June 19
The Tampa Bay Rays are fresh off one of the most improbable comebacks you'll see in Major League Baseball this season, coming back from an 8-0 deficit to beat the Baltimore Orioles 12-8.
The two AL East teams will wrap up their four-game series on Thursday and the Rays are hoping to take one step closer to catching the Yankees atop the AL East, currently sitting just 1.5 games back.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this divisional showdown.
Orioles vs. Rays Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Orioles +1.5 (-178)
- Rays -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline
- Orioles +118
- Rays -138
Total
- Over 8.5 (-105)
- Under 8.5 (-115)
Orioles vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Charlie Morton, RHP (3-7, 6.05 ERA)
- Tampa Bay: Drew Rasmussen, RHP (6-4, 2.55 ERA)
Orioles vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jonathan Aranda Home Run (+450) via FanDuel
If you want a home run bet for today, I wrote in the Thursday edition of Daily Dinger why I think Jonathan Aranda is a good look:
I'm targeting Jonathan Aranda to hit a home run during tonight's slate of action when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Baltimore Orioles. The Rays are set to take on Charlie Morton, who has a 6.05 ERA and a home run rate of 1.5 dingers allowed per nine innings pitched.
Aranda enters tonight's game with the second-best slugging percentage on the Rays of .496. While he has just eight home runs this season, it's clear he has the power to start hitting plenty of dingers in a hurry.
Orioles vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
I think the Rays are the obvious bet to make tonight and I wrote about it in today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers:
Speaking of hot offenses, the Tampa Bay Rays proved last night just how hot their bats are, completing a comeback after being down 8-0 to the Orioles. The Rays now lead all of Major League Baseball in OPS over the past 30 days at .812. Tonight, they get to face Charlie Morton, who has had a horrific 2025 campaign with an ERA of 6.05.
Even if Morton survives his start, the O's will eventually have to turn to their 25th-ranked bullpen, giving the Rays further opportunity to tack on more runs.
Tampa Bay is the side to back again tonight.
Pick: Rays -140
