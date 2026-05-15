Tarik Skubal Could Send Shockwaves Through the AL Central

Things are about to get very interesting in the American League Central.

Right now, the Cleveland Guardians are in first place in the American League Central at 24-21. The Chicago White Sox are in second place at 22-21. The Minnesota Twins are 20-24 on the season in third place in the division. The Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals are tied for fourth place in the division at 19-25.

While the Guardians and White Sox have been the talk of the division so far this season, the Tigers got a very positive update on Friday. Tarik Skubal, who underwent elbow surgery early in May, already is throwing. On Friday, Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported that Skubal is already throwing barely one week after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow.

The Tigers Got Some Good News

Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal talks to reporters before a game against the Boston Red Sox on May 4, 2026, at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. | Evan Petzold / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Tarik Skubal is already playing catch, barely a week out of elbow surgery," Heyman wrote on X. "The operation to remove one loose body was arthroscopic, and he might beat initial estimates of 2 months out. 6 weeks remains possible."

The sooner Skubal can get back on the mound, the better for the Tigers. Before he got hurt, Skubal had a 2.70 ERA in seven starts. This is the two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner we're talking about. When he's on the mound, it increases the Tigers' chances of turning this tough season around.

Right now, the Tigers are 4 1/2 games out of first place in the AL Central. Also, the Tigers are just 2 1/2 games out of a Wild Card spot. If Skubal can beat the initial expected timeline for his exit, that will just take the division to another level. Baseball is better when Skubal is healthy. Also, this is a guy who very well could be in line for a historic deal in free agency after the season comes to a close. If Skubal can return quickly and pitch well, that's just going to help pitchers in general in free agency.

At the end of the day, a superstar potentially returning to the field on the sooner side is always good. Skubal is the type of player that moves the needle. He is an absolute game-changer. Now, we wait to see if the progress can continue. But all of the signs so far are very optimistic and the AL Central race is about to get a lot tighter.