Tarik Skubal-Dodgers Trade Buzz Would Break Baseball

With each passing day, the noise around Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal continues to grow louder and louder.

Detroit took down the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, 4-1. But before that, the Tigers had dropped eight straight games. Right now, the Tigers are 10 games out of first place in the American League Central at 21-33.

Skubal hasn't started a game since April 29, but he's inching his way back after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow. With Detroit struggling overall and Skubal heading to free agency after the season, there seems to be an increasing chance that he could be on the move. Jon Heyman of the New York Post said that the chances of a deal are "rising." USA Today's Bob Nightengale said that rival executives around the league expect the sweepstakes to come down to the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, or the San Diego Padres.

Will Tarik Skubal End Up Getting Moved?

Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal talks to reporters before a game against the Boston Red Sox on May 4, 2026, at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. | Evan Petzold / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Skubal were to land with the Dodgers, that would be a nail in the coffin for race towards the 2026 World Series. The Dodgers should still be considered the favorites to win the title after winning the last two. If Skubal were to land in Los Angeles arguably, it would be a near-lock for the Dodgers to take home the title once again.

Doug McKain of 97.1 The Fan LA radio added more fuel to the fire that Los Angeles could be an option for Skubal.

"I do think that there is a world out there, where if you look at the Dodgers lineup, there is really not that many moves to make," McKain said. "I still think that if they do lose a starting pitcher, then they will be in the market for Tarik Skubal, who is already getting back after the loose bodies. So I'm still here for Tarik Skubal, I still wanna see him in that Dodgers rotation at some point this year."

The Dodgers already are 34-20 on the season, despite a handful of injuries impacting the club. The Dodgers don't have Blake Snell healthy right now, but they have enough firepower to keep stacking up wins. The Dodgers have the second-most wins in National League with 34. The Atlanta Braves have the most with 36. If Skubal, who had a 2.70 ERA in seven starts before landing on the Injured List, goes to Los Angeles, that will be a wrap.