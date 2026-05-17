Tarik Skubal's Trade Deadline Status Uncertain After Resuming Throwing

The Detroit Tigers are another team that has been performing well short of their expectations. This is a team that signed Framber Valdez to compliment back-to-back American League Cy Young Tarik Skubal in hopes of taking the AL Central.

However, Skubal is on the injured list, and the Tigers are in fourth place in the division. Fortunately for Detroit, Skubal has started throwing again and should be back before the August 3 trade deadline, but with that in mind, could he be on the move?

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Skubal's progress and noted that Detroit is really struggling right now.

What will happen with Skubal?

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) walks off the field for pitching change during the seventh inning against Milwaukee Brewers at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, April 23, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Now that two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is expected to return to the Tigers before the Aug. 3 trade deadline, would it make sense for them to trade him if they're out of the race?" Nightengale wrote.

"The Tigers have lost 13 of their last 19 games."

The American League is quite weak this year. Detroit is only 4 1/2 games back of first place in the AL Central and 1 1/2 back in the wild card race, so they could very well be back in the race before long.

However, if they remain under .500 at the deadline, then it might make sense for them to at least dangle Skubal in trade talks. Despite his injury, teams are going to be showing a lot of interest in him and will be willing to give the Tigers their best offers in order to land the Cy Young winner.

Because Skubal is in the final year of his contract, it would be wise for Detroit to at least listen to offers if they are out of contention, because it wouldn't be good for them to lose Skubal in free agency for nothing more than a compensation draft pick.

The Tigers would be smart to try and capitalize on his value while they still can, because they could potentially bring back a haul of top prospects for the veteran left-hander. Detroit clearly isn't in a good position, but there are a lot of options for them if they are unable to get going again and force their way back into postseason contention.

It will be interesting to see what they are able to do, but they should at least be considering moving him if they do not turn their season around and get back to the top of the AL Central.