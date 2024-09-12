Tennessee Titans Coach to Take Awesome Journey to See Son Make Major League Debut
On Thursday, Texas Rangers top pitching prospect Kumar Rocker will make his major league debut against the Seattle Mariners.
His father, Tennessee Titans defensive line coach Tracy Rocker, wouldn't miss it for the world.
Per Jim Wyatt, who covers the Titans:
.@Titans DL coach Tracy Rocker plans to travel to Seattle after today's practice to watch his son, former @VandyBoys star , make his MLB debut tonight for the @Rangers. Will fly back overnight to be at Friday's practice in Nashville.
That's great dedication there for the elder Rocker, who clearly wants to be there to celebrate his son's special accomplishment. Kumar Rocker was a first-round pick of the Rangers in 2022 after a sterling career at Vanderbilt. He is a Top 100 prospect in the game, per MLB.com.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Rocker is famous for his slider, a wipeout mid-80s beast with power and depth, and he showed it off in both the AFL and in his official pro debut last spring. The quality of his mid-90s fastball varied, as it lacked life and command in Arizona when he worked from a lower arm angle than usual, then got more swings and misses when he threw from a higher slot in 2023. Texas had him incorporate more two-seamers with sink to get more movement on his heater.
As for Tracy Rocker, he has an extensive coaching background and is in his 33rd year. He got to the Super Bowl in 2022 with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The following comes from the Titans website:
TRACY ROCKER'S COACHING TIMELINE
2024: Defensive Line – Tennessee Titans
2021-23: Defensive Line – Philadelphia Eagles
2020: Defensive Line – University of South Carolina
2017-19: Defensive Line – University of Tennessee
2015-16: Defensive Line/Associate Head Coach – University of Georgia
2014: Defensive Line– University of Georgia
2011-13: Defensive Line – Tennessee Titans
2009-10: Defensive Line – Auburn University
2008: Defensive Line – University of Mississippi
2003-07: Defensive Line – University of Arkansas
2002: Defensive Line – University of Cincinnati
1997-01: Defensive Line – Troy State University
1994-96: Defensive Line – University of West Alabama
1992-93: Defensive Coordinator – Auburn High School
TRACY ROCKER'S NFL PLAYING TIMELINE
1989-90: Defensive Lineman – Washington Commanders
The Rangers and Mariners play at 9:40 p.m. ET.
