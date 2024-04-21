Max Scherzer Taking Another Massive Step in Injury Recovery This Week
Texas Rangers' starting pitcher Max Scherzer continues to push the envelope in his return from back surgery. After initial fears that he wouldn't be back until June or July, Scherzer said last week that he thought he'd be back in early May.
He appears to be backing up that assertion, as he'll make his first rehab start this week.
Per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News on social media:
Scherzer’s first rehab start is expected to be Wednesday. He recovered without issue from his live batting practice session
When he gets back, he'll be a big boost for the Rangers, who are currently 11-11 on the season. Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle are all hurt, so the team could get signficantly better over the next few months.
The 39-year-old Scherzer is one of the toughest pitchers of his generation. When he debuts this year, it will be his 17th year with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and Rangers. He helped the Rangers win the World Series last season and is a three-time Cy Young winner. He's also an eight-time All-Star. In addition to his ring with the Rangers, he won a title in 2019 with the Nationals.
Scherzer is 214-108 in his career with a 3.15 ERA.
The Rangers will continue their series with the Atlanta Braves on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET as the two teams will be featured on "Sunday Night Baseball" on ESPN.
