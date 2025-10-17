Max Scherzer Refused to Come Out of Blue Jays-Mariners, and He Was Right
Thursday night's Game 4 of the ALCS was as close to must-win as a non-elimination game could get for the Blue Jays.
After all, the Jays lost both home games to start the series, and traveled to Seattle with a 2-0 deficit and the tide up against them. But Toronto took Game 3 in decisive fashion, and Game 4 put the Blue Jays in a position to tie the series up as it shifts back to Toronto for Game 5.
Toronto gave the ball to 41-year-old Max Scherzer, a career bulldog whose production has tapered off over the last few seasons while he has battled various injuries. But Scherzer had his stuff on Thursday night, and as he pitched into the fifth inning with a 5-1 lead, a runner reached first base when Jays manager John Schneider paid the veteran a mound visit.
There was no way Scherzer was going to let his skipper take him out of the game.
Scherzer won the debate with Schneider, and proved his manager's decision to leave him in the game to be the right one. Scherzer struck out Randy Arozarena on an off-speed pitch to get out of the inning, and celebrated emphatically as he exited the field toward the dugout.
Scherzer would ultimately pitch into the sixth inning before being pulled with two outs in the frame, exiting with a 5-2 lead and in line to earn the win.
What a night for the 41-year-old when the Jays needed him most.