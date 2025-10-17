SI

Max Scherzer Refused to Come Out of Blue Jays-Mariners, and He Was Right

The 41-year-old absolutely delivered in a must-win start for Toronto.

Mike McDaniel

Veteran starter Max Scherzer spun a gem in a must-win game for the Blue Jays.
Veteran starter Max Scherzer spun a gem in a must-win game for the Blue Jays. / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images
In this story:

Thursday night's Game 4 of the ALCS was as close to must-win as a non-elimination game could get for the Blue Jays.

After all, the Jays lost both home games to start the series, and traveled to Seattle with a 2-0 deficit and the tide up against them. But Toronto took Game 3 in decisive fashion, and Game 4 put the Blue Jays in a position to tie the series up as it shifts back to Toronto for Game 5.

Toronto gave the ball to 41-year-old Max Scherzer, a career bulldog whose production has tapered off over the last few seasons while he has battled various injuries. But Scherzer had his stuff on Thursday night, and as he pitched into the fifth inning with a 5-1 lead, a runner reached first base when Jays manager John Schneider paid the veteran a mound visit.

There was no way Scherzer was going to let his skipper take him out of the game.

Scherzer won the debate with Schneider, and proved his manager's decision to leave him in the game to be the right one. Scherzer struck out Randy Arozarena on an off-speed pitch to get out of the inning, and celebrated emphatically as he exited the field toward the dugout.

Scherzer would ultimately pitch into the sixth inning before being pulled with two outs in the frame, exiting with a 5-2 lead and in line to earn the win.

What a night for the 41-year-old when the Jays needed him most.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/MLB