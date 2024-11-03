Texas Rangers Veteran Reliever Opts-Out of Contract, Leaving Hole in Bullpen
Veteran right-hander David Robertson has opted-out of his contract with the Texas Rangers and is now a free agent.
Per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News on social media:
As expected RHP David Robertson did not exercise his side of the mutual option in his contract for 2025 and will be a free agent.
Robertson had been slated to make $7 million but clearly thinks he can beat that on the open market. The 39-year-old went 3-4 this season with a 3.00 ERA as the Rangers failed to replicate their World Series season from 2023.
A 16-year veteran, Robertson has been well-traveled throughout his career. He's played for the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins. He's gone 66-46 throughout his career with a 2.91 ERA.
He is now 39 years old.
He'll have no problem finding a new opportunity this winter, but it remains to be seen what kind of role he'll get. He has 177 career saves and could serve in either a closer or a set-up role. He had a career-high 39 saves back with the Yankees in 2014 as he took over for Mariano Rivera. He has appeared in 861 games lifetime.
The Rangers finished a disappointing third in the American League West in 2024. Robertson's departure leaves a hole in the bullpen moving forward, and they also have ample questions in their starting rotation. Max Scherzer is also a free agent and Jacob deGrom has dealt with health issues in each of the last two years.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.