Texas Rangers' World Series Champion Likely to Hit Contract Threshold on Tuesday
There's significant money on the line on Tuesday night when the Texas Rangers take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Arlington.
With just four innings pitched, Nathan Eovaldi of the Rangers will hit the innings needed for his contract to vest for 2025.
MLBTradeRumors laid out the situation:
Rangers right-hander is just four innings shy of triggering a vesting player option valued at $20MM. He’s pitched four or more innings in 24 of his 26 starts this season, so it’s extremely likely that Eovaldi will see that option vest today
Eovaldi signed with the Rangers before the 2023 season and helped them win the World Series a season ago. His contract vests at 300 innings pitched between the two seasons, and he's at 296 right now. This gives Eovaldi all the power moving into the offseason: He can remain with the Rangers at $20 million and pair with the likes of Jacob deGrom to make up the core of the rotation, or he can opt-out and get more money elsewhere over a multi-year deal.
The 34-year-old Eovaldi has been solid this season, going 11-8 with a 3.67 ERA. He's struck out 150 batters in 152.0 innings. He's also been durable, making 26 starts.
Lifetime, Eovaldi is 90-81 with a 4.06 ERA. He's in his 13th major league season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and Rangers. He helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series as well.
First pitch in the Rangers-Blue Jays game is 8:05 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.