The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB. com, the Atlanta Braves have interest in Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor.

Feinsand: "More on the Braves’ pursuit of an outfielder: according to a source, Atlanta has Michael A. Taylor on its radar. Taylor is in the first year of a two-year, $9 million deal with the Royals."

The 31-year-old is hitting .274 this season with six home runs and 28 RBI's.

Before joining the Royals last season, he spent the first seven seasons of his MLB career playing for the Washington Nationals (who are in the NL East like the Braves).

With the Nationals, Taylor won the World Series in 2019.

Last season, the Braves won the World Series, which was their first championship in 25-years.

This season, the Braves are currently in second place in the NL East.

They are 62-41 in the 103 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them just 3.0 games behind the New York Mets for first place in the division.

The Mets are 64-37 in the 101 games that they have played in.

Even though they are not in the first place in the division, the Braves are still in a playoff spot.

They are the first place Wild Card team in the National League, and are 6.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies, who are the third place Wild Card team.

In addition, they also have a 5.0 games lead over the San Diego Padres, who are the second place Wild Card team.