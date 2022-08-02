TRADE: Chicago Cubs And San Francisco Giants Make A Deal

Skip to main content
The Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants have made a trade.
The Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants have made a trade.

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants made a trade. 

The Giants traded Raynel Espinal to the Cubs for Dixon Machado. 

Giants PR: "With Thairo Estrada headed to the seven-day concussion IL after being hit by a pitch on the head, the Giants had an immediate need for a shortstop and added one in Machado. They sent Espinal, who has one big league game with the Red Sox in 2021 under his belt, to the Cubs in exchange."

Currently, the Giants are having a mediocre season as they are 51-51 in the 102 games that they have played in so far. 

They are in third place in the NL West Division, and trail the first place Los Angeles Dodgers by 17.5 games.  

However, they are just 5.5 games back of the San Diego Padres for second place in the division.

As for the Cubs, they are having a tough season as they are 41-60 in the 101 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are in third place in the NL Central, and 15.5 games back of the first place Milwaukee Brewers.

In addition, they are also 12.5 games back of the St. Louis Cardinals.  

The Giants are currently just 4.0 games out of the final Wild Card Sport in the NL, while the Cubs are 13.5 games out of the final spot. 

Both teams could still make the playoffs, but the Giants have a very strong possibility of grabbing the final spot in the Wild Card. 

