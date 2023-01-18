The Dominican Republic World Baseball Classic Team is Looking Stacked
Less than two months from the start of the World Baseball Classic, the Dominican Republic has filled out an unbelievably stacked roster.
Shawn Spradling has been rounding up the rosters for each country's national team for the event. Wednesday morning, he tweeted out the Dominican Republic's preliminary roster, headlined by stars Jose Ramirez, Julio Rodriguez, Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Rafael Devers, Sandy Alcantara, Luis Castillo and Emmanuel Clase.
The World Baseball Classic begins Mar. 8. Here's a look at the Dominican Republican's entire preliminary roster:
Starting Lineup
1) CF Julio Rodriguez
2) 2B Jose Ramirez
3) LF Juan Soto
4) 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
5) DH Rafael Devers
6) 3B Manny Machado
7) SS Jeremy Pena
8) C Gary Sanchez
9) SP Sandy Alcantara
Pitching Rotation
Sandy Alcantara
Framber Valdez
Cristian Javier
Luis Castillo
Bullpen
Bryan Abreu
Camilo Doval
Cesar Valdez
Diego Castillo
Emmanuel Clase
Felix Bautista
Frankie Montas
Freddy Peralta
Genesis Cabrera
Gregory Soto
Hector Neris
Jhoan Duran
Johnny Cueto
Jose Leclerc
Rafael Montero
Seranthony Dominguez
Wandy Peralta
Yimi Garcia
Bench
Amed Rosario
Eloy Jimenez
Francisco Mejia
Franmil Reyes
Jean Segura
Jorge Polanco
Jose Siri
Ketel Marte
Marcell Ozuna
Oneil Cruz
Pedro Severino
Robinson Cano
Teoscar Hernandez
Wander Franco
Willy Adames
