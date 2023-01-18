The Dominican Republic World Baseball Classic Team is Looking Stacked

Less than two months from the start of the World Baseball Classic, the Dominican Republic has filled out an unbelievably stacked roster, headlined by stars Jose Ramirez, Julio Rodriguez, Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Rafael Devers, Sandy Alcantara, Luis Castillo and Emmanuel Clase.

Shawn Spradling has been rounding up the rosters for each country's national team for the event. Wednesday morning, he tweeted out the Dominican Republic's preliminary roster, headlined by stars Jose Ramirez, Julio Rodriguez, Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Rafael Devers, Sandy Alcantara, Luis Castillo and Emmanuel Clase.

The World Baseball Classic begins Mar. 8. Here's a look at the Dominican Republican's entire preliminary roster:

Starting Lineup

1) CF Julio Rodriguez

2) 2B Jose Ramirez

3) LF Juan Soto

4) 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

5) DH Rafael Devers

6) 3B Manny Machado

7) SS Jeremy Pena

8) C Gary Sanchez

9) SP Sandy Alcantara

Pitching Rotation

Sandy Alcantara

Framber Valdez

Cristian Javier

Luis Castillo

Bullpen

Bryan Abreu

Camilo Doval

Cesar Valdez

Diego Castillo

Emmanuel Clase

Felix Bautista

Frankie Montas

Freddy Peralta

Genesis Cabrera

Gregory Soto

Hector Neris

Jhoan Duran

Johnny Cueto

Jose Leclerc

Rafael Montero

Seranthony Dominguez

Wandy Peralta

Yimi Garcia

Bench

Amed Rosario

Eloy Jimenez

Francisco Mejia

Franmil Reyes

Jean Segura

Jorge Polanco

Jose Siri

Ketel Marte

Marcell Ozuna

Oneil Cruz

Pedro Severino

Robinson Cano

Teoscar Hernandez

Wander Franco

Willy Adames

