The Seattle Mariners Have Now Won 54 Percent of Their Games This Season
The Seattle Mariners beat the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night, 6-1, to run their record to 14-12 on the season.
While it's nice to say that the M's are over .500 and it's nice to say that they are in first place in the American League West, it's also nice (and ironic) to say that the M's have now won 54 percent of their games this season.
Why is that significant? Remember last season at the end-of-season press conference, when President of Baseball Ops Jerry Dipoto took to the microphone in embarrassing fashion?
The M's had just missed the playoffs by 1.0 game and Dipoto attempted to console the fanbase by saying it was a good thing that the organization didn't sell out for one great year and he attempted to say the M's wanted longterm viability rather than a flash in the pan. Furthermore, he specifically stated that the M's should want to win 54 percent of their games over a 10-year period rather than just chase a World Series one time.
After that, the jokes about the M's and Dipoto were endless, and now, the joke is writing itself.
Per @CodifyBaseball:
hey the mariners have won 54 percent of their games
Seattle is off to a nice start in 2024 because of solid pitching - and the offense is starting to catch up. After three homers on Friday, the power numbers have ticked up and the at-bats have gotten better across the lineup.
The M's will take on the Diamondbacks again on Saturday night.
