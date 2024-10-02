San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves Release Lineup For Game 1 of Wild Card Series
The San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves are set to begin Game 1 of a best-of-three National League Wild Card series at 8:38 p.m. ET (5:38 p.m. PT) on Tuesday.
The Padres will be trying to win the first World Series in franchise history and their first National League pennant since 1998. The Braves will try and win their second World Series title since 2021 sans franchise star Ronald Acuna Jr.
San Diego will try to cap off the final accomplishment in a generally successful rebuild and Atlanta is looking to reaffirm itself as the kings of the National League.
With so much on the line, both teams will be sending out the best lineup they possibly can.
The Padres will have, in order: Luis Arraez at designated hitter, Fernando Tatis Jr. at right field, Jurickson Profar at left field, Manny Machado at third base, Jackson Merrill at center field, Xander Bogaerts at shortstop, Jake Cronenworth at second, Donovan Solano at first and Kyle Higashioka rounding up the order at catcher. Michael King will be at pitcher.
The lineup for the Braves will be: Michael Harris II at center field, Ozzie Albies at second, Marcell Ozuna at designated hitter, Jorge Soler at right field, Ramon Laureano at left, Travis D'Arnaud at catcher, Gio Urshela at third base and Orlando Arcia at shortstop. AJ Smith-Shawver will pitch.
Tuesday will be third game in two days for Atlanta after they split a doubleheader against the New York Mets to clinch the playoff berth and eliminated the Arizona Diamondbacks in the process.
The Braves are tired and will have to play a full healthy San Diego lineup with its ace on the mound.
Atlanta has shocked the world before. But the Padres are trying to finish out what's been one of the more impressive rebuilds in all of baseball over the last five years.
It'll be interesting to see who wins out.
