San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers Release Final Lineups of NLDS
Two National League West foes in the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will play a fifth and deciding game in a National League Divisional Series at 8:08 p.m. ET (5:08 p.m. PT) on Friday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
The two teams have gone back-and-forth since the NLDS began on Saturday (Oct. 5).
The Padres and Dodgers split two games in Los Angeles, split another pair in San Diego and will return to Los Angeles for the decider.
Both teams released their lineups for the final game of the series. The Dodgers will again have a depleted offense for Friday, even though that didn't seem to matter in Game 4 on Wednesday.
Even without first baseman Freddie Freeman and shortstop Miguel Rojas on Wednesday, Los Angeles still beat the Padres 8-0.
Freeman will be back from his ankle injury on Friday. Rojas will still be out with his groin issue.
The Dodgers' lineup for Friday, in order, will be: Shohei Ohtani at designated hitter, Mookie Betts at right field, Freeman at first base, Teoscar Hernandez in left field, Max Muncy at third, Will Smith at catcher, Enrique Hernandez in center field, Gavin Lux at second and Tommy Edman at shortstop. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be the starting pitcher.
San Diego's order for Game 5 of the NLDS will be: Luis Arraez at first, Fernando Tatis Jr. at right field, Jurickson Profar in left, Manny Machado at third, Jackson Merrill in center field, Xander Bogaerts at shortstop, David Peralta DHing, Jake Cronenworth at second base and Kyle Higashioka catching. Yu Darvish will be on the mound for the Padres.
San Diego is playing for its first National League pennant since 1998 and first World Series title in franchise history. The Dodgers are looking for their third pennant since 2018 and second World Series championship since 2020.
This has been arguably the most exciting series of the playoff so far. And the final chapter of it is likely to just as amazing.
