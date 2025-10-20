Kyle Tucker Free Agency: Two Potential Fits Aside From Cubs and Dodgers
Kyle Tucker is set to become a free agent after the Chicago Cubs were eliminated in the National League Division Series by the Milwaukee Brewers. He helped lead the Cubs to a 92-win season, which earned them the top NL Wild Card spot.
But now, Tucker is expected to be one of the highest-paid players in Major League Baseball after he signs his new contract. Several teams will be bidding for his services for 2026 and beyond when the offseason begins, and it remains to be seen who will ultimately be willing to pay the hefty price to bring him on board.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to be a key player for Tucker. But here are two teams besides them and the Cubs that could be in play for him.
Philadelphia Phillies
The Phillies may only be a fit if Kyle Schwarber leaves, and they likely won't want to pay both him and Tucker. However, they have made clear that they want to move on from Nick Castellanos and get out from under some of his remaining money.
If they do that, perhaps they'll be able to afford Tucker. Their window to win appears to be closing, but they can keep it open if they land a top free agent. Tucker would be a good fallback option for them if they are unable to re-sign Schwarber and could keep them at the top of the NL East in 2026.
San Francisco Giants
The Giants have missed on a lot of big free agents over the past several years. That list includes both Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, as well as Carlos Correa. However, they did manage to land Willy Adames last offseason and trade for Rafael Devers back in June.
One more big offensive piece could be enough to finally get them back in the postseason picture next year. They'll need more than just that, but it's a good start.
The Giants missed the playoffs after going 81-81 during the regular season, but there is hope for them to break their spell of four straight years out of the postseason.
Buster Posey has shown a willingness to spend big and make the necessary moves for the Giants, unlike Farhan Zaidi. It will be interesting to see what tricks Posey might have up his sleeve in the offseason, but Tucker would certainly help the Giants.
