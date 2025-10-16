These 2 Non-Phillies Teams Could Be Fits For 3x All-Star Kyle Schwarber
Kyle Schwarber will soon be a free agent after the Philadelphia Phillies were knocked out by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.
Schwarber put together one of his best seasons in 2025, hitting .240/.365/.563 with 56 home runs, 132 RBI, 4.7 Wins Above Replacement and a .928 OPS. But he'll be difficult for the Phillies to keep, as his asking price is going to be incredibly high.
Several teams will be interested in him and will give the Phillies a run for their money as they try to bring him back. These two non-Phillies teams would be good fits for him.
Boston Red Sox
While the Phillies may be on their way down, the Red Sox are looking to continue their upward trend after winning 89 games in 2025 and earning the third American League Wild Card spot. In fact, just before Schwarber signed with the Phillies in 2022, he spent the second half of 2021 with the Red Sox and helped guide them to the ALCS.
Boston may lose Alex Bregman, who has already chosen to opt out of the remaining two years of his contract. If he does not return, Schwarber could be a good fallback option.
Fenway Park is a very hitter-friendly environment, especially with a short right field wall, so that could be a good place for Schwarber to continue his power surge in 2026
New York Mets
The Mets are another team that may be forced to move on from a superstar, as after their second-half collapse was complete, they learned that first baseman and slugger Pete Alonso would be opting out of the final year of his contract.
If Alonso leaves, New York will need a power bat in their lineup to replace him. This is where Schwarber comes in. Joining the Mets would allow him to stay in the National League East and hit at familiar ballparks for the next several years.
The Mets also hope to bounce back into contention after their collapse, and if they lose Alonso, Schwarber seems like the next-best option. His power could play well at Citi Field.
It would certainly stick in the faces of Phillies fans if they saw him leave for the Mets, but it would likely be a very good fit and could allow him a chance to stay in the same division and play for a winner.
