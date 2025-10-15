Giants Predicted To Sign $40 Million 4x All-Star: What It Would Mean For NL West
The San Francisco Giants had a disappointing 2025 season, going 81-81 and finishing in third place in the National League West while also missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year.
Following their elimination and the conclusion of their season, they fired manager Bob Melvin. They had picked up Rafael Devers before the trade deadline from the Boston Red Sox, but the deal ended up working out in Boston's favor.
However, president of baseball operations Buster Posey has shown that he is willing to make big splashes to improve the Giants and give them a better chance to contend for the postseason. Perhaps another big splash is in order for San Francisco.
Giants Predicted To Add 4x All-Star: What It Means
On Wednesday, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report made some offseason predictions, one of which was four-time All-Star and 2022 World Series champion Kyle Tucker signing in San Francisco.
"We'll see what the final figures end up being, but it's presently looking like the other 20 Opening Day roster spots will have a combined salary of less than $20 million, leaving the Giants plenty of room to make a big splash," Miller wrote.
"Heck, they could sign Tucker at $40 million per year and still check in below the $208.15 million Opening Day payroll they had in 2024. (Granted, they do also need to add pitching, so we don't expect their payroll to actually stay that low if they do get Tucker.)"
The Giants have a lot of holes in their roster, but adding somebody like Tucker would certainly give them a big boost offensively as they try to break their four-year postseason drought. They were in the Wild Card hunt until the final week of the regular season.
Having Tucker, Devers and Willy Adames would make their lineup very dangerous heading into 2026, and give the National League West a completely different look. They'll still need to add other pieces to their roster, particularly on the pitching side, but a big bat could make a huge difference for a team that is trying to regain its magic from the 2010s when they won three World Series titles.
Tucker hit .266/.377/.464 with 22 home runs, 73 RBI, 25 stolen bases, 4.5 Wins Above Replacement and an .841 OPS. The Giants need power, and adding a bat like Tucker could be the first step to getting them back into the NL West race next season.
